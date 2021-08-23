Decatur man gets probation for whipping child with belt

DECATUR — Christopher M. Johnson, the Decatur man who police say borrowed a belt so he could punish a 12-year-old girl by whipping her across the thigh, was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to undergo an “anger management evaluation.”

Macon County Sheriff’s Office reports said Johnson, 29, handed his punishment out in February this year after the girl had allegedly already been whipped across the buttocks with a kitchen spatula wielded by 39-year-old Carol J. Jackson. She is pleading not guilty to charges of domestic battery involving bodily harm and causing a child to be endangered.

Johnson had pleaded not guilty to similar charges plus an extra count of domestic battery and his case was due to go to trial Aug. 17. But he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court that day and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw him admit to committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction.

All other charges against him were then dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler. In addition to the probation and anger management evaluation, Johnson was also sentenced to eight days in the Macon County Jail with credit for eight days previously spent in custody. He was further ordered to comply with any instructions and requirements imposed by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Anello in a sworn affidavit said the child had first been punished by Jackson after the woman claimed the girl had hit a 10-year-old child with a shoe and used a knife to menace another child, age 6.

When Johnson arrived later, police say Jackson gave him permission to discipline the girl as well. That’s when he borrowed the belt from another man who was there and lashed the girl “three or four times with the belt on her thigh,” according to Anello.

A DCFS investigator who saw the marks left on the child called in police. A hospital emergency room doctor later confirmed that bruising on the girl’s buttocks and thigh was consistent with being hit with a spatula and whipped with a belt.

Jackson is due in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 3. She remains free on bail. Court records show in June she was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to an unrelated offense of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

