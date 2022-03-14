Decatur man goes to prison for 3 years on gun charge

DECATUR — Malik J. Williams, the Decatur man who brought a gun to an argument with his girlfriend and frightened her by firing it, has been sent to prison for three years.

Williams, 21, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 8 and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number. The plea was part of a deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw the dismissal of additional charges accusing Williams of the reckless discharge of a gun and two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The defendant was arrested Jan. 17 after his 21-year-old girlfriend told Decatur police he had pulled a gun during an argument on the front porch of their home in the 800 block of South Stone Street and then fired it.

Officer Cody Rose said the woman had not accused Williams of aiming the weapon at her but said he had “intentionally fired the handgun standing only a couple of feet away from her.”

Rose said officers later fished a silver and pink 9mm gun out of a floor heating vent where it had been hidden. Police said they also found that Williams was wanted on a warrant after they checked their records; the defendant had violated probation in connection with a previous gun offense, Rose explained.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.