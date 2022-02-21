 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man goes to prison for 4 years on weapons charge

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of beating, stomping and using a gun to batter and threaten the mother of his children has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Tequezz S. Wilson, 24, took a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday and entered a guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. Judge Jeffrey Geisler then dismissed further charges of possession of a stolen firearm and inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the charges date to Dec. 6 of 2021 when police rescued Wilson’s 22-year-old girlfriend and mother of his three children from a house in the 1300 block of East Cantrell Street.

The affidavit quotes the woman as telling officers Wilson had pointed a gun at her and threatened her during an argument and then hit her in the forehead with a handgun magazine and stomped on her head with his foot.

Officer Zach Wakeland described Wilson as attempting to flee the house after police arrived but he was chased down and arrested.

Wilson

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

