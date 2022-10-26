Decatur man guilty of murder in shooting rampage

DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams wanted one of his guns back and the girlfriend who had taken it, and when she didn’t return he retaliated with a Decatur shooting spree that left the girlfriend’s Decatur grandmother shot dead.

Williams was convicted of murder Wednesday after a three-day bench trial before Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

The judge also added a ruling that Williams had personally discharged a firearm in the course of the crime, adding 25 years to life behind bars to the imprisonment range when the 46-year-old defendant returns to court for sentencing Dec. 6.

Griffith also convicted him on further charges of being an armed habitual criminal and the aggravated discharge of a firearm. But the judge ruled that two additional charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm and a charge of aggravated battery involving a firearm were not proven and he found Williams not guilty of those.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner described how Williams had worked himself up into a fury on Nov. 24, 2020, when he found not only his girlfriend of six years had left him, but she had taken one of his guns as well.

Wagoner had presented evidence showing he had bombarded her with a series of threatening text, voice and other messages via social media. The intention was to terrorize her and he would back up his threats with a series of shootings targeting the girlfriend’s family, Wagoner said.

“You gonna call me in a minute. Those you love the most. Watch this,” Williams said in one ominous voicemail before the violence began.

Decatur police evidence showed that four addresses in Decatur were targeted with bullets shot from outside and one of those houses, in the 1400 block of East Moore Street, was the home of the girlfriend’s 69-year-old grandmother, Mary E. Bond.

Patrol officers would smash her door down to find the woman dying from a head wound, slumped on her couch next to a 5-month-old baby she was looking after. The baby escaped injury.

Officers found seven bullets had been shot into her house. Great grandchildren staying with her had used a medical alert necklace around Bond’s neck to send out a message saying their granny had been shot in the head.

Wagoner said Willams had also shot-up a house in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the home of his girlfriend’s mother, and a 72-year-old man living there had been wounded in the hand.

Wagoner told the judge that much of the evidence against Williams was circumstantial. But she said his threatening messages, bullet casing evidence, photos he had taken during the shooting rampage and phone tracking data painted a convincing picture of his guilt.

“When you piece together all of the circumstantial evidence in this case it clearly indicates beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt, that this defendant is the one who was responsible for those four shootings,” she said.

Defending, Susan Moorehead had argued the circumstantial evidence remained exactly that, circumstantial. She said her client was angry and anxious to have his girlfriend come back home, but that is all he was.

“How we get from wanting to reconcile his relationship — wanting her to come home — to wanting to go out and shoot up her family is a huge leap,” Moorehead said of the state’s case.

“And I don’t think there has been any proof that is in fact what happened.”

But the judge said he had heard enough to establish guilt beyond any doubts he had.

“There was certainly motive on the part of the defendant,” said Griffith. “The gun was taken and then (the girlfriend) would not return herself or the gun to the defendant, which set this whole situation into motion.”