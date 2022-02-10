Decatur man guilty of previous gun offense gets arrested after firing bullet, prosecutors say

DECATUR — A Decatur man — wanted for failing to show up in court for sentencing after violating probation in connection with a previous weapons offense conviction — was caught and arrested when his girlfriend called police and told them he had just fired a bullet during an argument, prosecutors allege.

Malik J. Williams, now in custody, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to new charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also denied possessing a handgun with a defaced serial number.

Giving evidence, Decatur Police Officer Cody Rose said police arrested Williams, 21, after being called Jan. 17 to the home in the 800 block of South Stone Street he shared with his girlfriend.

A sworn affidavit from Rose said the 21-year-old girlfriend described Williams wielding a silver and pink 9mm gun during their dispute. Rose quoted the woman as saying her boyfriend was not aiming at her but “intentionally fired the handgun standing only a couple of feet away from her.”

Rose said Williams was arrested and found to have outstanding warrants because he failed to show up in court for sentencing in March of 2021 after being found guilty of breach of probation. Court records show he had been sentenced to 24 months probation in May of 2020 following a guilty plea to the unlawful possession of a handgun.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Rose said police had searched the girlfriend’s home and discovered the loaded silver and pink gun hidden inside a floor vent. The weapon’s serial number was defaced. The officer said Williams was also found in possession of 15 grams of what later tested positive as fentanyl-laced heroin.

Defense attorney Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, asked Rose: “At the time you searched the house, you didn't have a search warrant?”

Rose replied that was correct, and that the girlfriend had given officers permission to conduct a search.

“Was the handgun preserved for prints and any other forensics?” asked Sanders. Rose said it had been.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Williams, and assigned the case to Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith, who is already handling the probation sentencing.

Williams is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $260,000, meaning he would need to post a bond of $26,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

