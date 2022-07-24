Decatur man has life-threatening wounds after being shot, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur gunshot victim was dropped off at Decatur Memorial Hospital early Sunday with life-threatening wounds.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 22-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m.

“He had to go to surgery and I’ve not heard any updates since then,” said Carroll. “And it doesn’t look like we’re getting too much cooperation from whoever dropped him off, and we haven’t yet talked to him (the victim) as far as I know.”

The detective said the investigation was in its early stages and was continuing Sunday as police try to piece together the circumstances and the exact location of the crime scene.