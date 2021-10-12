Decatur man held on federal child pornography charges

URBANA — A federal grand jury has charged Decatur man Corey I. Jones with two counts of the distribution of child pornography.

A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said the indictment against Jones had remained sealed until the defendant’s arrest last week.

Jones, 27, is accused of committing the offenses in October and November of 2020. He appeared at a detention hearing Tuesday where U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered him to be held in custody pending a further hearing scheduled for Friday. A trial date is set for Dec. 13 before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm in Peoria.

If convicted, Jones faces a penalty range of from five to 20 years in prison.

