Decatur man hijacks car instead of buying it, prosecutors say

DECATUR — When Garold L. Leggions decided he wanted a used vehicle he had arranged to look at in Decatur, he hijacked it: threatening the owner’s girlfriend and driving off without paying, prosecutors allege.

Leggions didn’t get far before he was found by police later the same day with the vehicle parked in an alley in the 1600 block of North Union Street.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes Leggions, 32, as claiming he paid $800 for the vehicle and there was no hijacking. A title signed by the owner was inside the vehicle but the owner said he had pre-signed it, ready for the sale, and had wanted $2,200 but received nothing from Leggions.

The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to vehicular hijacking, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on all counts.

Giving evidence earlier, Officer Curtis Kirk, who signed the affidavit, said the 27-year-old car owner had arranged via Facebook to meet Leggions on Jan. 2 at a parking lot on the corner of East Prairie Avenue and North Hilton Street.

The owner told police his 25-year-old girlfriend was in the driver’s seat while Leggions was looking over the vehicle. The owner said he opened the trunk to show off the vehicle’s speaker system when he suddenly saw his girlfriend jumping out of the vehicle as Leggions slid into the driver’s seat before driving off.

Kirk said the girlfriend said Leggions had suddenly turned threatening, opening the driver’s door and putting his hand on the steering wheel. “...Garold… stated something along the lines of ‘Get the (expletive) out of the car’ and ‘Give me the keys,’” Kirk quotes the woman as telling him.

“(She) stated that due to Garold’s size, his angry tone of voice and him opening the door while she was sitting in the car, she obeyed his commands.”

Cross-examining Kirk in court, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders focused on the signed title. “Did you check back with (the owner) to see if he had any cash on his person to show it was a sale?” she asked.

“I did not search his person,” Kirk replied.

Sanders then asked if there was any surveillance video of the transaction, and Kirk said he was not aware of any.

Leggions is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 22 and remains in custody in the Macon County Jail; bail is set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be released.

Court records show he currently has two unrelated theft charges pending against him, which he denies, and they are also scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 22.

