Decatur man hired to fix Warrensburg couple's SUV disappeared with it instead, police say

WARRENSBURG — A Decatur man is accused of driving off with the vehicle a Warrensburg couple had hired him to fix.

William E. Day, 46, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $10,000 and is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing Jan. 25. A judge found probable cause to try him after a preliminary hearing of the evidence Dec. 15.

A sworn affidavit from the Warrensburg Police Department quotes the vehicle owners as describing Day as homeless when they gave him a ride to their house on Dec. 3. The affidavit said they told police they had hired Day to repair their sport utility vehicle and some jet skis.

“The complainants advised that sometime after 10 p.m., Day was left unattended outside their residence while he was working on the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The complainants advised that they went to bed and when they woke up Saturday morning around 9 a.m., they observed the vehicle to be missing.”

The couple said they waited until that evening “to give Day time to bring the vehicle back” before reporting the incident to police.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the vehicle the following morning at 12:30 a.m. parked outside an address in Dalton City near Illinois 121. Deputies report arresting Day after they found him walking nearby. He is quoted as denying taking the vehicle or driving it.

“When asked how the vehicle would have ended up in the same area he was, Day advised that the vehicle must have just followed him,” the affidavit said.

The keys to the sport utility vehicle were never found, police report.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

