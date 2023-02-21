DECATUR — A Decatur man who opened fire and was shot and wounded in what police described as a gunfight with multiple serious injuries between members of two Decatur street gangs has been sent to prison for 14 years.

W.S. Ford III, 40, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw him admit to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 10 and Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss further charges accusing Ford of being an armed habitual criminal and the aggravated discharge of a gun.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said the violence broke out around 1:30 a.m. April 24, 2022, in a parking lot in the 1300 block of North 22nd Street.

Ford was described as being among a group of men who exchanged fire after a sport utility vehicle pulled onto the lot. The battle was caught on surveillance video.

Police said Ford fired multiple rounds before being hit in the right leg and staggering away from the scene; police said a second male victim was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the face. Both of their wounds were described as life-threatening at the time but the victims survived.

Witnesses who had seen the gunfight and were caught in the crossfire between the two sides told detectives the battle had been gang-related.

“(A female witness) stated she heard several males on the lot start yelling something similar to ‘That’s the south, they the Moes,’” said Detective Jason Danner, who signed a police affidavit.

“Detective Danner knows the ‘Moes’ to be the South Side Gang which is involved in an ongoing feud with the East Side Gang in Decatur.”

Ford was arrested after treatment at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Danner said he had been on parole at the time of his arrest after being sentenced to six years in 2019 for dealing cocaine.

Geisler agreed to recommend Ford for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

