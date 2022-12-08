Decatur man hit with gun faces weapons charges

DECATUR — Ricardo A. Blue, clubbed in the head by a pistol-wielding girlfriend and left with a wound that spattered blood all over their shared Decatur home, appeared in court denying multiple firearm offenses and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Blue wound up on gun charges, and not the girlfriend, after police said she was only using the weapon to defend herself because Blue attacked her during an argument, pinning her to a bed and repeatedly punching her in the head.

And in sworn affidavit testimony presented Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court, Decatur police said the woman had earlier grabbed the gun, which she owns, to remove the bullets from the weapon because Blue has a habit of menacing her with it. The pair had been dating for six months and living together for just a month when the latest trouble between them happened around 2 a.m. Nov. 19.

“...(The 29-year-old girlfriend) advised me she was just dropping the mag (the magazine from the gun) because Ricardo in the past had threatened her with it,” said Officer Dawson Roberts. “So she just wanted to make the gun safe so he could not do that.”

But the affidavit the officer signed said things didn’t work out that way. It quotes the girlfriend as saying Blue had disarmed her and threw her across the room. And he had warned her: “If I’m bleeding, I am going to kill you.”

Blue was described as ripping out the woman’s hair braids before hitting her in the face with the gun and pressing the barrel of the semi-automatic against the side of her head. Roberts quotes her as saying she had then seen the lights of police cruisers pulling up outside and had told Blue to give her the gun because she didn’t want him being caught in possession of the weapon. She had then ejected the one live round left in the pistol.

Roberts said they recovered that round from the floor of the home which was described as being spattered with blood droplets and littered with the ripped out hair braids. Blue was bleeding profusely from a wound to his forehead and the woman had bruising on her left cheek.

Blue is now charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a weapon and domestic battery. Judge Rodney Forbes, conducting a preliminary hearing, found probable cause to try him on all charges.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, cross-examining Roberts earlier, sought to emphasize that Blue had not been in possession of the gun when police arrived. Roberts said that was correct and the girlfriend had been holding it and had immediately dropped it when ordered to do so.

“Were you aware that, subsequent to making this report, (the girlfriend) has come forth with a statement indicating that her statement to police was incorrect?” Sanders asked.

“I am not aware of that,” the officer replied.

Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for Feb. 1. Blue remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

A check of the defendant’s criminal record shows previous convictions for drug dealing, drug possession and domestic battery. After pleading guilty to domestic battery in 2011, Blue had been given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to complete a program designed to help those guilty of domestic battery control their behavior.