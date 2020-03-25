Decatur man hits girlfriend so hard he leaves fist-sized impression on her chest, police say

DECATUR — Police said a newly pregnant Decatur woman was left with a fist-sized impression on her chest after being punched by her boyfriend Monday afternoon.
A sworn affidavit said Decatur Police Officer Jordan Girard found the woman standing in the street in the 300 block of South Union Street and “crying uncontrollably.”
He added: “(She) was transported to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital as she stated she was having trouble breathing from being punched. She also stated that she had taken an in-home pregnancy test two days prior which showed a positive result.”
Girard said the bright red impression left behind on the woman’s pale skin where her 36-year-old boyfriend had hit her was “consistent with the size of a fist.”
The woman told police the blow had been preceded by an argument after she confronted the boyfriend, whom she has dated for years, about him cheating on her. She said she had feared he was going to hit her again and had fled their apartment after using the excuse she was going outside to check the mail.
The man is quoted as telling police there had been an argument about him “talking to another woman” but he denied striking his girlfriend. He was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Macon County Jail Records show the man was also booked on a preliminary charge of violation of parole following the alleged battery and is now being held in custody with no bond available.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
