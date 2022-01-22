Decatur man identified in fatal crash near I-72

DECATUR — The minivan driver killed after crashing into the rear of a semi-trailer Friday morning was identified as Robert L. Shockley of Decatur.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Shockley, 49, was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. Friday at Decatur Memorial Hospital's emergency room.

According to Decatur police, units answered a call just after 10 a.m. about the crash on Illinois 121 about 500 feet north of the on-ramp to Interstate 72. The semi, driven by a 23-year-old man from Missouri, was northbound in the left-hand driving lane when Shockley, who was in the same lane, struck the rear of the semi in his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The driver of the semi was not injured and Shockley was the only occupant of the minivan.

It is not yet known if alcohol, drugs, prescription medications or a medical condition could have contributed to the crash, as a routine toxicology is still pending, according to the Macon County Coroner's Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

