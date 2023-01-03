 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man in gang-related shoot-out pleads guilty

DECATUR — Deyondre L. Weaver, wounded in a gang-related shoot-out in a parking lot next to a Decatur bar, is pleading guilty to a charge of accusing him of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Weaver now faces the prospect of serving between one and three years in prison. The 19-year-old defendant made the plea as part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown. The deal leaves the length of the sentence to the decision of Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler, who has the one to three year range to choose from.

As a further part of the deal, Geisler agreed to dismiss two additional charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm when Weaver appeared before him Tuesday. The defendant will be brought back to court for sentencing Feb. 14.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the gun violence dates to the early morning hours of May 6 when there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot next to the Lock Stock & Barrel. Weaver was one of three people wounded, one of them critically, and detectives had interviewed him at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the left hand.

The affidavit describes Weaver as telling police he had been called to the parking lot by a frightened female family member who had feared trouble was about to break out.

Weaver then told police he had taken cover behind the woman’s car and exchanged fire with other gunmen. Detective Scott Marquis, who signed the affidavit, said police pulled surveillance video from the scene which confirmed Weaver’s version of events.

Weaver, as watched on film, is then seen retreating to the rear of the car where the woman pulls off her shirt and hands it to him. Weaver said he used the shirt to wrap his bleeding hand wound.

“Weaver described this incident as most likely occurring due to the ongoing South Side (Moes) versus East Side (gang confrontation),” Marquis said.

“Weaver admits to previously associating with friends who identify as South Side and believes this is the likely cause of this incident.”

Another defendant involved in the gunfire, 36-year-old Zionteridy D. Manns, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon at a court hearing Dec. 5. He is due to be sentenced by Geisler on Jan. 18.

Manns had also been charged with two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm, but was found not guilty of both charges after a bench trial. The judge accepted Manns’s argument that he had shot back in self-defense.

Manns remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail as does Weaver, both of them held in lieu of bail set at $150,000 each, requiring the payment of a $15,000 bond to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

