Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand.

A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in the lot of Big Lots, 1383 E. Pershing Road.

A 55-year-old woman is quoted as telling police she had seen the man, later identified at J.R. May, 38, pull into the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

“(She) advised she observed the driver/sole occupant exit the vehicle,” said Decatur Police Officer Dawson Roberts, who signed the affidavit.

“She said she observed the subject, identified as JR, start running around the car with a gun in his hand. She said JR was opening doors and running around the car acting like he was in a gunfight.”

Roberts said police disarmed May of a “Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 handgun” which had a loaded magazine and a round ready in the chamber. May told police this was the gun he had taken from two young male intruders he had suddenly discovered were in the backseat of his car after he had left his home to drive to the store.

“JR advised he then pulled into Big Lots parking lot where he said he felt a gun put to the back of his head,” said Roberts. “JR advised he then turned around while in the driver’s seat, grabbed the gun, and took it. JR said he then got out of the car and started running around it. He said he did not see the two individuals run away from the car … JR said he ran into Big Lots … and told the store worker at Big Lots to call 911…”

Police did not buy the story, however, and he was later charged by the Macon County State’s Attorney with the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun while his FOID card was revoked.

Macon County Circuit Court records show he was arraigned on the charges Aug. 10 and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

May remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail Sunday with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.