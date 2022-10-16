Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation

DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes then sentenced him to 14 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out by 14 days credit for time previously spent behind bars since his arrest.

The defendant appeared in court Oct. 7 for what had been scheduled as a hearing to revoke his bond after he failed to show for a court hearing Aug. 11.

But the motion to revoke bond was withdrawn by prosecutors and Klinger said he was willing to accept a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Diane Couri. That saw Klinger plead guilty to committing domestic battery while having committed a previous domestic battery crime. Prosecutors dropped additional charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a further charge of domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the victim had been attacked around 5:30 a.m. March 13 after Klinger had shown up at a home where she was living.

Police who interviewed the woman shortly after the attack recorded that she had “a red, swollen left eye with part of her eyebrow missing.” Officers also noted she had a red circular mark to the right side of her forehead where she said Klinger had hit her in the head with the lighter.

Judge Forbes further ordered Klinger to pay a $250 fee to have a sample of his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.