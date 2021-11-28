Decatur man injured in early Sunday violence

DECATUR — Police don’t know if a wounded man found in the parking lot area of Decatur’s downtown Masonic Temple early Sunday was shot or stabbed.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers had responded to the temple’s location at 224 W. William St. at 1:50 a.m. after receiving shots-fired reports.

“A 36-year-old male victim was located in the parking lot area with a wound to his neck,” added Earles. “He was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. And then about 4:30 a.m. this morning the hospital notified us that the man was in surgery but they were unable to determine whether it was a stab wound or a gunshot wound.”

Earles said later Sunday that no arrests had yet been made and it wasn’t clear what the victim was doing in the parking lot area. Responding police officers had described seeing a large gathering of people and police didn’t know why they were there.

The temple location, which is rented out for private events, has been the scene of trouble in the past. In March 2020 Decatur man Matthew L. Rice was sentenced to four years in prison after he had pleaded guilty to opening fire while a fight was in progress in the temple parking lot following an event hosted there.

In July 2020 a man needed hospital treatment after police said a bottle was smashed over his head during a fight with another man that had started inside the temple and spilled out into the parking lot.

And in March 2017 rapper Torrence Hatch, who uses the stage name “Boosie Badazz,” apologized to his fans after a crowd fight broke out that stopped his performance during a concert at the temple. Police had said one concert-goer was punched in the face and then hit in the head with a bottle.

A message has been left with the temple seeking comment in the wake of the latest violence.

