Decatur man injured in shooting Saturday night

DECATUR — A Decatur man who showed up at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:15 p.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds did not want to talk about it, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that, despite the 50-year-old victim’s lack of cooperation, officers were able to figure out where the shooting had taken place.

“I think somebody he (the victim) showed up with said … they were over in the area of the 1100 block of East Main Street, right at the intersection of East Main and South Illinois streets, partying or something like that,” added Carroll, speaking Sunday.

“So we went over there and found 16 handgun shell casings in the area. We got no other calls for service connected to it and nobody over there saw anything; we have no suspects and have made no arrests.”

Carroll said he understood the victim’s wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand