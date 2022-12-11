 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Decatur man injured in shooting Saturday night

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur man who showed up at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:15 p.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds did not want to talk about it, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that, despite the 50-year-old victim’s lack of cooperation, officers were able to figure out where the shooting had taken place.

Critically injured Warrensburg man charged with murdering his wife

“I think somebody he (the victim) showed up with said … they were over in the area of the 1100 block of East Main Street, right at the intersection of East Main and South Illinois streets, partying or something like that,” added Carroll, speaking Sunday.

People are also reading…

“So we went over there and found 16 handgun shell casings in the area. We got no other calls for service connected to it and nobody over there saw anything; we have no suspects and have made no arrests.”

Carroll said he understood the victim’s wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns and Hoses event pits police against fire to raise money for The Salvation Army

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News