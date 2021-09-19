Decatur man jailed after attacking girlfriend, police officer

DECATUR — A Decatur woman told police she had been attacked by her boyfriend after she accused him of assaulting her pet dog.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the 50-year-old man had flown into a rage around 12 a.m. Saturday at the woman’s home. He had thrown items around the living room before grabbing the 65-year-old woman by the throat while threatening to kill her.

The sergeant said the man had tried to resist arrest and began kicking an officer before he was overpowered and loaded into a squad car. He was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

