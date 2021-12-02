Decatur man jailed after he wielded umbrella as a weapon, police say

DECATUR — A man who wielded an umbrella like a weapon was arrested and jailed Wednesday afternoon, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police.

The affidavit said officers were summoned to the downtown offices of Heritage Behavioral Health Center after the 21-year-old man began threatening staff and used the umbrella to poke one of them repeatedly in the knees.

That staff member is also quoted as telling police that the man “swung on him several times” with his fists and “hit him in the face twice.”

The staff member then pinned the man against the wall in an attempt to calm him down and, when that didn’t work, wrestled him onto a couch and held him in place until police arrived.

“(The staff member) advised while he was holding (the man) down on the couch, he tried to pull (the staff member’s) necklaces off his neck and, at one point, choke him with his necklaces,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Tamara Tucker.

Tucker quotes the Heritage staff as saying the trouble started earlier when the man was told to leave the building after he was seen jabbing the elevator buttons with the tip of his umbrella.

The man is described as using the umbrella to threaten staff members then ripping a light fixture off a wall before getting “into the face” of the staff member he then attacked and fought with.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

