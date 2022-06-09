Decatur man jailed after knife threat, police report

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who confronted a stranger, pushed the tip of a large knife up against his armpit and warned him “I kill people” is now jailed on multiple charges.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of the Oasis Day Center facility for the homeless at 243 W. Cerro Gordo St.

The 32-year-old male victim is quoted as telling police he had arrived in his pickup truck to drop a person off at the center when the man approached him and started making threats.

“(The victim) said the male opened the driver door, brandished a large fixed blade knife and stuck the tip of the knife against the skin of his left armpit while stating ‘I kill people,’” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Timothy Wisniewski.

Several witnesses told police they saw what happened and officers searching the area soon located the man on foot in the 400 block of North Church Street.

“(He) disobeyed a DPD officer’s verbal commands to stop and ran westbound along Eldorado Street, continuing to disobey additional verbal orders to stop running,” said Wisniewski. “He was taken into custody in the 200 block of West Eldorado following a brief foot pursuit.”

The man is quoted as admitting to police that he had confronted the pickup truck driver, but claimed he did that because the driver was beating his female passenger. He did not mention being armed with a knife.

“He further stated he tried to scare the male by placing his index finger and middle finger against the man’s ribs,” added Wisniewski.

Police didn’t buy his story and he was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, vehicular invasion and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The man was also booked on a charge of violating an order of protection which forbids him from approaching a named woman and lists the protected address as the Oasis Day Center.

Macon County Jail records show the man remained in custody Thursday with his bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released. And jail records also show a later charge was added to the list, this time accusing him of violating the registration requirements for convicted sex offenders.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

