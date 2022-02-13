Decatur man jailed after police accuse him of punching his grandfather

DECATUR — A 27-year-old Decatur man whom police accused of repeatedly punching and then wrestling with his 73-year-old grandfather remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail Sunday.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the man had attacked his grandfather on the night of Feb. 6, punching him twice in the face and hitting him once in the back of the head before the two of them went to the floor and wrestled there.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Klinton Babb, said the grandfather’s 71-year-old wife witnessed part of the attack in the basement of her home.

“(She) advised she heard (her husband) yell for her from the basement,” Babb added.

“She stated she observed (her grandson) punch (her husband) one time in the face. She said (they) then began to wrestle on the floor. She stated (her grandson) possibly struck him again.”

Babb said he noted “red/blue bruising” to the grandfather’s right cheek.

Questioned about what happened, the grandson is quoted as telling police he was the victim after his grandfather “got close to his face and was cussing.”

Babb added: “(He) advised (his grandfather) then began acting like he was going to get a firearm. He advised he then smacked (his grandfather). He said his grandfather got a dumbbell… he advised he pushed him away, but he kept coming towards him with the dumbbell. He said he then punched (his grandfather.) He advised he was defending himself during this incident.”

Police didn’t buy the story and the grandson was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows that the grandson pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery in 2018 and was placed on conditional discharge for 12 months. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at that time.

He is now being held in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, requiring a $2,000 bond to be freed. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his grandfather and the man’s home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.