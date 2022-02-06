Decatur man jailed on weapon charges after threatening to kill family, others

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who threatened to murder members of his family was involuntarily committed for a psychiatric evaluation and then jailed.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 62-year-old man, who had access to shotguns and other weapons owned by his wife, had repeatedly threatened to kill his 33-year-old son who was visiting the family home.

“I’m going to take my gun and empty all the bullets into you,” the father was quoted as saying. “I’m gonna blow your (expletive) head off.”

The son is quoted as telling police he feared what his father was capable of and “was afraid for the life of his mother, other family members as well as other citizens.”

Police had been called, but before they got there the afternoon of Jan. 25, they were warned by the 911 dispatcher that the man was walking around his home armed with a shotgun and saying things like, “If the police arrived here, it would end badly.”

Officers, however, quickly secured him in custody and seized 410 and 12 gauge shotguns from the man’s pickup truck, along with a recurve bow and a quiver of arrows. Patrol Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz, who signed the affidavit, said the man also had four 12 gauge shotgun shells in his pocket and another 18 of the 12 gauge shells in the vehicle.

“While (he) was in custody, he made comments to officers that he would kill himself or others if this had ended differently,” said Stankiewicz. “Officers requested Decatur Ambulance Service for an involuntary admission. He was later transported to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.”

The man’s wife said her husband, who had made threats to kill another of their children, had recently been fired from his job and had been “having outbursts and fits of rage” and making threats like “I’m gonna kill everybody.”

She is quoted as telling police her husband had been in the drive-thru lane of a Decatur pharmacy on Jan. 24 when he became irritated at a customer behind him. “(He) threatened to kill them with a chainsaw and a hatchet, saying something like, ‘I’m gonna split your head open,’” said Stankiewicz, quoting the man’s wife.

Police noted the man has a previous conviction for aggravated battery and robbery, dating back to 1983. He was booked on new charges of the unlawful use of weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $15,000, requiring the posting of a $1,500 bond to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

