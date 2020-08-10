Decatur man killed in motorcycle crash identified

DECATUR — A Decatur man who died in a motorcycle crash was identified Monday as Richard E. Weller.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement that Weller, 67, was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. Sunday after crashing and being ejected from his motorcycle in the 1500 block of West Elwin Road not far from U.S. 51 in rural Macon County.
Day said Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to the crash at 12:15 a.m. “Mr. Weller was ejected from the cycle and suffered fatal blunt trauma to his head and neck,” added Day, who said Weller was alone and no other vehicle was involved.
The crash remains under investigation by police and Day said routine toxicology tests and an inquest are pending.
