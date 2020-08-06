Decatur man killed in three-vehicle crash along Interstate 72

MACON COUNTY — A Decatur man has died from injuries received in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night along Interstate 72 in Macon County, Illinois State Police said.
Killed was a 32-year-old service truck operator who was assisting a disabled semitruck when the collision happened at 9:14 p.m. at milepost 150, which is near the Argenta exit.
The Illinois State Police previously released the name, but the Herald & Review has removed it from this story until next of kin have been identified.
According to a state police news release, a semitruck driven by Shawn Morrison, 42, of Springfield, was traveling eastbound when he struck the rear of the disabled semitruck driven by Andrii Shvabskyi, 27, of Macomb, Michigan.
The news release said the service vehicle was parked on the right side of the disabled truck, which was parked on the right shoulder with safety/caution triangles in place. After the disable truck was struck, it struck the service vehicle.
The operator of the service vehicle was airlifted from the scene. The drivers of the two semitrucks were take to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Morrison has been ticketed for failure to yield to a stationary vehicle (Scott's Law) and failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident, the news release said.
Eastbound Interstate 72 was closed for about nine hours while the crash was investigated. The highway reopened a 6:35 a.m. Thursday.
