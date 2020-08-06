Decatur man killed in three-vehicle crash along Interstate 72

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — A Decatur man has died from injuries received in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night along Interstate 72 in Macon County, Illinois State Police said.

Killed was a 32-year-old service truck operator who was assisting a disabled semitruck when the collision happened at 9:14 p.m. at milepost 150, which is near the Argenta exit.

The Illinois State Police previously released the name, but the Herald & Review has removed it from this story until next of kin have been identified.

According to a state police news release, a semitruck driven by Shawn Morrison, 42, of Springfield, was traveling eastbound when he struck the rear of the disabled semitruck driven by Andrii Shvabskyi, 27, of Macomb, Michigan.

The news release said the service vehicle was parked on the right side of the disabled truck, which was parked on the right shoulder with safety/caution triangles in place. After the disable truck was struck, it struck the service vehicle.

The operator of the service vehicle was airlifted from the scene. The drivers of the two semitrucks were take to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.