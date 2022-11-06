Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say

DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package had earlier been seized and opened under a warrant obtained by United States Postal Inspectors.

The affidavit said the package, mailed from an address in California, was found to contain 138 grams (almost 5 ounces) of the street drug.

It was put back in the mail and police were waiting when the package was delivered to the mailbox of Matthew D. Weatherford, 40.

As soon as Weatherford was seen to collect the package on the afternoon of Sept. 27, police moved in. “A warrant was then executed after Weatherford took possession of the package and brought it into the residence,” said the affidavit.

“Upon executing the search warrant, detectives located approximately 168 grams (6 ounces) of field-tested positive cannabis (in the home) and also located seven firearms.

“Weatherford stated that he utilizes the ‘dark web’ to order these packages (of drugs),” the affidavit added.

Police said Weatherford has a previous conviction for aggravated battery and is not allowed to possess firearms.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday, where Judge Jeffrey Geisler found probable cause to try him after a preliminary hearing. Weatherford is pleading not guilty to meth trafficking and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

He is free after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 30.