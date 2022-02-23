Decatur man makes woman take shower with him to muffle her sobs, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man slapped and strangled his girlfriend then made her take a shower with him to muffle the sounds of her crying, police report.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said he also kept her clothes to discourage the naked woman from trying to flee his apartment.

But the affidavit said officers called to the scene and listening outside the man’s apartment door had already heard five minutes-worth of arguing and the woman crying out “You put your hands on me” and “let me leave.”

When the door finally flew open and the sobbing 33-year-old woman came out, officers moved in and told the 27-year-old man he was under arrest.

Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit, said the man denied doing anything wrong and refused to put his arms behind his back prior to being handcuffed.

“To defeat (his) tensed arms, a Taser had to be placed in his back,” said Stewart. “He immediately stated ‘Don’t Tase me’ and placed his hands behind his back without any further force or the Taser being deployed.”

The woman, who is quoted as telling police she had been in an “off and on” dating relationship with the man for two years, said trouble started on the afternoon of Feb. 12 when she woke up and tried to leave the apartment.

She said the man “backhanded” her in the face and strangled her to the point where she couldn't breathe until she managed to break his grip.

He had also snapped her phone in half when she tried to call 911 and then ordered her into the shower.

“(She) stated he told her on multiple occasions that he would kill her if she tried to contact the police or if she tried to leave,” said Stewart. The officer said the woman had red marks around her neck and other injuries that supported her version of events.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, unlawful restraint, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, domestic battery and resisting and obstructing police. He was also booked on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police said he was found in possession of less than a gram of the drug.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

