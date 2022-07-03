Decatur man mutilates himself with broken glass, police report

DECATUR — Quick action by responding officers may have saved the life of a man who mutilated his genitals using a piece of broken glass, Decatur police say.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said officers had found the man bleeding heavily near the campus of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

He was rushed there for treatment and then transferred to a hospital in Springfield for surgery, where doctors worked to reattach the severed member.

“Our officers had found his penis in some bushes,” said Carroll. “We recovered it and it was taken back to the hospital. And it was also fortunate we had been on scene so quickly: the man had life-threatening blood loss and he could have bled to death.”

The situation began to unfold around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the man’s father flagged police down and asked for help in locating his son. Carroll said the son had visited the hospital earlier for an unspecified medical problem.

“He had gone up there and felt the wait was too long and then he had decided to leave,” added Carroll.

The detective said the man mutilated himself after leaving the hospital.

Police found him pretty quickly, he said, and did what they could for the man while emergency medical help was summoned. Once officers realized what he had done, they went looking for and found the severed appendage.

Speaking Sunday, Carroll said that “as far as I know, the man is in stable condition in hospital.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.