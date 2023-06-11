DECATUR — Accused from the lips of a shot and dying man, Deandrew L. Washington nevertheless told a judge he had nothing to do with the killing.

The defendant is denying three alternate counts of murder in the death of 28-year-old Travion S. Pickens on the evening of May 5. He had been shot multiple times.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton had found probable cause to try Washington, 32, after Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter took Decatur Police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller through the evidence.

Testifying at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the detective described Pickens’ 48-year-old mother seeing her son chased up to her home in the 100 block of West Packard Street and hearing multiple gunshots.

“(She) advised Travion entered the house through the front door and told her he had been shot,” Appenzeller said in a sworn affidavit.

“According to (the mother), Travion told her that ‘Drew’ was the person responsible for shooting him. She advised that she knows that ‘Drew’ is the nephew of her boyfriend … She was shown a known photograph of Deandrew L. Washington and advised that Deandrew L. Washington is the same ‘Drew’ she had been referring to.”

Appenzeller said Pickens died later in hospital, but police also had a chance to talk to him while waiting for paramedics to arrive on scene. “When Travion was asked who was responsible for shooting him, he initially advised ‘Eastside,’ and then later told police ‘Drew Washington,’” Appenzeller added.

“Travion said Drew Washington was in the alley when he was shot.”

Eastside is the name of one of the street gangs known to operate in Decatur and its members have been connected with multiple incidents of gun violence.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders focused on the evidence naming Washington as the killer during cross-examination. “You said (his mother) saw someone come up to the front door, but she was not able to identify who that was?”

Appenzeller said that was correct. He also said there were no other independent witnesses to the murder.

“So you just have the victim’s statement at this point?” Sanders asked. “We have some other evidence, yes,” the detective replied, and his affidavit notes multiple spent bullet casings were found outside and near the West Packard home.

Appenzeller said forensic tests were continuing connected with the case and confirmed the dying victim’s words to police were also captured on officers’ body cams.

After her probable cause ruling, Shelton assigned the case to the trial list of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and also combined it with two other unrelated cases where Washington denies both being a cocaine dealer and committing forgery.

He is due back in court for pretrial hearings August 10. He had been arrested on a murder warrant by Decatur Police officers and U.S. Marshals May 11 and is now being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

An inquest into Pickens' death is scheduled for Wednesday.

