Decatur man needed stitches after girlfriend attacks with knife, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed six stitches to close a steak knife wound to the hand after he was attacked by his live-in girlfriend.

A sworn affidavit said the conflict started when the man received a call on his phone from another woman. As the argument escalated, the man said his 26-year-old girlfriend of two years became more enraged after he punched her television to show his displeasure with her.

Decatur Police Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz, who signed the affidavit, said the dispute then shifted outside where the girlfriend used the knife to slash and wound him before trying to puncture the tires on the 30-year-old man’s car.

Stankiewicz said the man described her attacking him again inside their home in the 1100 block of South Silas Street, climbing on top of him while on the couch and scratching his face. The man is quoted as telling police his 3-year-old daughter was also on the couch at the time and he grabbed her and his two other children and fled the home.

Police found him on the evening of the attack, July 10, in the emergency room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “DPD officers observed several cuts and open wounds on both of (his) hands,” said Stankiewicz.

“One half-inch cut on his right hand required six stitches. He also had three to four cuts on his left cheek that appeared to be from scratch marks. His injuries appeared consistent with his statement.”

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Macon County Jail records show she had been found and arrested July 12 and freed the same day after posting a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.