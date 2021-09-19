 Skip to main content
Decatur man nets felony charge after battery of woman

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur man accused of beating a woman with a table leg Saturday. They were alerted to the incident by the woman's adult son who lives out of state.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said officers responded to a residence on North Summit Avenue around 11:55 a.m. after the son said his 52-year-old mother had called him complaining she was being attacked by the man she lives with.

“Officers made contact with the victim, who was limping and had tears to the skin on her left leg,” added Earles.

The 45-year-old boyfriend was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and committing domestic violence while having a previous domestic violence conviction, which is a felony. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

