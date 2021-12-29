Decatur man on parole for weapons conviction gets a new gun charge

DECATUR — Matthew L. Rice, a Decatur man on parole after being convicted of firearms offenses, is in trouble again after police said they intercepted him carrying a gym bag with a loaded semi-automatic pistol inside.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Donald Larson said he was on patrol the night of Dec. 7 in the Planet Fitness when he spotted Rice walking out the building carrying the red gym bag.

“I know Matthew to currently be on parole for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,” said Larson. “I asked Matthew if he had anything illegal on him and he stated he had a pistol in his bag.”

Larson said the 9mm gun had six live rounds in its magazine and the officer made the gun safe by ejecting another live round that was ready to fire.

Rice, 26, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 22 and entered not guilty pleas on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Prosecutors said the gun had a defaced serial number and Rice denies a further charge of possession of a defaced firearm.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 2 and Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he was held in custody in lieu of bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post a $20,000 bond to be released.

A check of court records shows he had pleaded guilty to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge in March of 2020 and was sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors said Rice had opened fire during a fight in the parking lot of the downtown Decatur Masonic Temple.

