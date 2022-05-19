Decatur man police say threatened to shoot neighbors in the head is jailed

DECATUR — Police report they arrested a 29-year-old Decatur man who stood on his front porch clutching a handgun while threatening to shoot various neighbors in the head.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said patrol officers had been called to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue at noon Monday by neighbors concerned for their safety.

One 40-year-old woman, who lives directly across the street from the man, is quoted as saying the man told her “he was going to put a bullet in her head.”

The affidavit, signed by Officer Gregory Clark, said a male neighbor confirmed the woman’s version of events. “(He) stated he had observed his neighbor… sitting on his porch while holding a silver/chrome handgun,” added Clark.

“(The male neighbor) stated (the man) was making statements about shooting him in the head, (the woman) in the head and other surrounding neighbors in the head.”

The neighbors also said they had seen the man in possession of a shotgun which he had laid on his porch.

Clark said police spoke to the man and got his permission to search his home. They found a handgun and a shotgun hidden in the crawl space and, in a bedroom, discovered a bag holding nearly 14 pounds of cannabis.

Under questioning, the man is quoted as admitting he owned the drugs and he was in possession of the two firearms.

“(He) denied bringing the weapons out onto the porch of the residence and denied threatening anyone,” said Clark.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault and drug possession. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

Clark also noted the man had three convictions for previous weapons offenses.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.