DECATUR — Police said an accused Decatur drug dealer appeared to have been using a 3-D printer to build himself a weapon.

A sworn affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Emergency Response Team paid a surprise visit to the home of Richard L. Davis III on Jan. 10 when they served a search warrant.

Police said they found a pouch inside a safe that contained a magazine loaded with 21 bullets and all the parts needed to construct a semi-automatic handgun.

“This safe also contained a spool of plastic-type material made for a 3-D printer,” said Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit.

“It appears that the lower part of the pistol in the pouch was made by utilizing a 3-D printer.”

Ganley said police seized two other loaded magazines from the Davis home in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street along with a second semi-automatic handgun loaded with an extended capacity magazine. The police also found 3.3 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale with traces of the illegal drug.

Davis, 27, is quoted as admitting to police he is a drug dealer but is not quoted as saying anything about the weapons and why he had them.

He is pleading not guilty to charges of dealing in meth and meth possession and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Davis had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 1 where he waived a preliminary hearing and is due back in court Wednesday when his defense attorney will argue a motion to reduce his bail. Macon County Jail records showed he remained incarcerated with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

A check of Davis’s criminal record shows he was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to a charge of armed robbery.

