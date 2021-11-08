Decatur man protests prison sentence, gets a lesser one instead

DECATUR — Nick A. Wilson agreed to a five-year prison sentence after prosecutors said he tried to settle a dispute with a Decatur man by shooting at him.

Wilson was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court on July 16 after pleading guilty in a plea deal to aggravated discharge of a weapon, a Class 1 felony. But that round of incarceration was not destined to last long: within 13 days of the sentencing Wilson had filed to overturn the prison term, to be served at 85 percent, saying he had received misleading legal advice that didn’t mention the 85 percent part.

At a hearing on Aug. 27 a judge agreed, and set aside his original guilty plea and vacated his sentence.

But Wilson (who has been temporarily detained in the Macon County Jail) is now headed back to prison anyway after being re-sentenced Oct. 19. This time, however, he was handed a two year prison term with day for day credit after the weapons charge was dropped and he pled to a lesser charge of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, instead.

“Yes, this is pretty unusual,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, speaking Monday. “It’s pretty unusual where there is a situation that allows someone to vacate their earlier plea.”

Rueter said his office was open to doing a new plea deal with the 28-year-old-defendant — who was at first demanding a new trial — because the case was further complicated by evidentiary issues.

“So the agreement was reached where he would plead to the criminal damage to property, a felony, and the prison time he got for that,” added Rueter.

Decatur police sworn affidavits about the shooting said it happened around 1:34 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020, in the 1100 block of East Buena Vista Avenue. The 37-year-old victim said he had been in an earlier confrontation with Wilson who then arrived in a vehicle before opening fire close to where the victim was standing.

Police quote the victim as saying Wilson fired 10 to 13 times, the bullets missing but several of them striking a nearby parked vehicle which sustained about $1,300 in damage.

