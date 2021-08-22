Decatur man punches girlfriend, robs her of phone and smashes TV, police report

DECATUR — An “on again, off again” boyfriend repeatedly punched his girlfriend, stole her phone and, when she grabbed it back, smashed her television in an act of spite before fleeing, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the trouble started around 2 p.m. Saturday at the woman's home in the 2100 block of North Woodford Street after her boyfriend accused her of “talking to another man.”

Earles said the 19-year-old woman reported being punched in the face before he grabbed her cellphone. “He was wanting $200 to give her the phone back, she tried to negotiate and another argument ensued,” said Earles.

“She later grabs the phone back and apparently takes off running. He chases her down, grabs her by the hair and throws her to the ground, where there was a struggle, and at some point he punches her again with a closed fist while demanding she pay him money.”

The 20-year-old man then seized the television and threw it to the ground before fleeing. He was being sought Sunday on charges of aggravated domestic battery, robbery and criminal damage to property.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

