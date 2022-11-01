Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence

DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, facing multiple charges that allege he was involved in shooting and weapons crime in Decatur, told a judge Tuesday he wasn’t interested in a plea deal that would send him to prison for a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15.

The offer worked out with prosecutors was outlined in Macon County Circuit Court by Tillman’s public defender, Caleb Brown.

The attorney told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that it was the last offer his client was going to get.

“(Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner) has indicated that if the offer is not accepted today, that it will not be available any more going forward,” Brown explained.

Brown said Tillman was hoping he could hire a private lawyer or was even considering trying to defend himself.

Geisler double checked that is what Tillman, 26, wants to do and was told that was correct. The judge then scheduled one of the charges against the defendant — being an armed habitual criminal — for jury trial Jan. 9.

“You certainly can retain a private attorney if you want, but I would strongly suggest if you are going to do that, don’t wait until the last minute because that attorney may not get a continuance (delay in proceedings) if he enters his appearance,” Geisler warned Tillman.

The charge that Tillman will be tried on relates to a vehicle stop by Decatur police on Sept. 24, 2021. Tillman was a passenger and a sworn affidavit said officers discovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol tucked underneath the rear car seat holding a 2-year-old child.

Police said they had been looking for the car because it was the suspect vehicle in a shooting two days earlier on Sept. 22. In that case a gunman, later identified as Tillman, is accused of trailing a juvenile female leaving Richland Community College and firing five shots at her car, one of which punctured a tire.

Tillman faces an additional armed habitual criminal charge and a further charge alleging the aggravated discharge of a weapon relating to that incident. Geisler said he was scheduling this case for a status hearing on the same date as the trial.

Court records show Tillman was on probation at the time of his arrest, having been sentenced to 4½ years in prison in January of 2020 after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of weapons by a felon. He also has a previous conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Tillman remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $350,000, requiring him to post a bond of $35,000 to be released.