Decatur man repeatedly sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl, police say

DECATUR — Police arrested a Decatur man Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl over the past 11 months.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the offenses were discovered after the girl’s mother walked in and surprised the man performing a simulated sex act with her daughter.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Martin St. Pierre, said the next day, July 29, the child finally told her mother about being repeatedly abused by the man. She said he would attempt to anally rape her and force her to perform sex acts on him.

The child "disclosed this occurred approximately 50 times,” said St. Pierre, and happened whenever the man could get the girl alone.

The officer quotes the 28-year-old man as at first denying the charges. “(He) stated to police … that he had a prior similar investigation … and claimed he had taken a test which cleared him of pedophilic tendencies,” St. Pierre said.

But the girl described in detail how the abuse started with the man showing her pornography on his phone, the authorities said. “(She) disclosed she was forced to call him ‘master’ and he called her little (expletive), ‘babe’ and ‘dog’ while he pulled her hair and slapped her,” St. Pierre said.

The officer said the man finally confessed what he had done after he was read his rights and arrested. He was booked on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post a bond of $20,000 to be freed. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

