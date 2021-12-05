 Skip to main content
Decatur man reports roof shingles stolen, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man getting ready to re-shingle a roof discovered 25 bundles of shingles he had left up on the roof ready for the job had been stolen, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 49-year-old man reported setting the shingle bundles in place on Nov. 28 at the house in the 300 block of West Sawyer Street. They had been stolen by Nov. 29, but a neighbor did not alert the man to the theft until Dec. 3, Copeland said. The stolen shingles are valued at more than $600.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

