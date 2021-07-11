Decatur man rips out ex-girlfriend's hair weave to stop her from 'looking good,' report says

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who ripped his girlfriend’s glued-in hair weave off her head and told her, “(Expletive), you ain’t going to be looking good now,” was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit said the woman was attacked June 15 and Decatur Police found and arrested the 24-year-old former boyfriend June 29. He posted $300 bond the same day on bail set at $3,000 and was released.

A sworn affidavit said the 33-year-old woman had been accosted in the late afternoon after leaving the Boost Mobile store at 1980 N. Water St. The ex-boyfriend had approached her saying he wanted to “clear things up” from a few nights earlier when he had damaged her cellphone.

But the affidavit said the woman told him she didn’t want to speak to him and was calling police, and that is when he ripped out her hair weave. “There were obvious glue marks from her scalp indicating the weave had been ripped off,” the affidavit added.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

