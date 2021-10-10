Decatur man robbed after being accosted by 10 males, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man was robbed of cash and several gold chains early Saturday as he was leaving an apartment on Macon Street.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 49-year-old victim was descending from the top floor of the apartment building around 3:45 a.m. when he was confronted by a group estimated to number 10 males.

“They said they wanted his stuff,” said Copeland. “He was carrying a bag containing, according to him, an amount of U.S. currency, several gold chains, valued in total at $500, a camera and a bottle of cologne.”

Copeland said the man handed the bag over and fled; he was not injured and the males did not brandish a weapon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.