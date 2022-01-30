Decatur man robbed at gunpoint by his drug dealer, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man planning to pay off his drug dealer never got the chance: The dealer robbed him at gunpoint as they were on their way to cash the victim’s paycheck, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East William Street after the dealer arrived by car to pick up the 33-year-old victim from his place of work.

“Apparently, while he was in the car, his drug dealer pushed the victim’s head against the passenger window and pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him with it,” said Earles.

“The drug dealer then reached into the victim's pockets and took everything from him: cash, Link card and phone charger, and told him to get out of the car.”

Earles said the victim escaped unhurt from the ordeal. The dealer is now being sought on armed robbery and other charges.

