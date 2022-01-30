 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur man robbed at gunpoint by his drug dealer, police report

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur man planning to pay off his drug dealer never got the chance: The dealer robbed him at gunpoint as they were on their way to cash the victim’s paycheck, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East William Street after the dealer arrived by car to pick up the 33-year-old victim from his place of work.

Taped statements remain evidence in brutal series of Decatur home invasions

“Apparently, while he was in the car, his drug dealer pushed the victim’s head against the passenger window and pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him with it,” said Earles.

“The drug dealer then reached into the victim's pockets and took everything from him: cash, Link card and phone charger, and told him to get out of the car.”

People are also reading…

Earles said the victim escaped unhurt from the ordeal. The dealer is now being sought on armed robbery and other charges.

Ice scrapes along the banks of the Mississippi River as the current pushes the frozen hunks south as seen near Elsah, Ill. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News