Decatur man robbed at gunpoint in his car, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man was robbed at gunpoint as he sat in his car smoking cannabis, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 28-year-old victim had driven to the 1800 block of North Church Street Saturday to visit a friend and was sitting in his parked vehicle at 6:30 p.m. when he was accosted.

“He said he was in his car smoking marijuana when somebody walked up and put a gun in through the passenger side window, which was down, and demanded his money and jewelry,” Carroll added.

“The driver complied and the guy ran away on foot. The driver then drove around the block and waited for us to show up.”

Carroll said the victim was only able to provide a vague description of the suspect.