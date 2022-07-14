Decatur man runs as police search goes under his car's hood, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur man stood by while police searched his car during a traffic stop, but took off running when they popped the hood for a look underneath, a sworn affidavit said.

A search later carried out below the hood revealed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun stowed there, with one live round in the chamber but no magazine. Police said the man is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a weapon.

The affidavit said police caught up with the 23-year-old man after a brief foot chase and he was brought back to his car in time to see police fish the weapon out from under the hood.

“(He) did not provide a statement,” the affidavit said.

The man’s vehicle had been pulled over for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. July 8 in the 700 block of West Division Street by members of the police department’s Community Action Team. Officers said the car interior smelled of raw cannabis and police had begun their search.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting/obstructing police.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in January 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $60,000, meaning he must post a bond of $6,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.