Decatur man sent to prison for 7 years after sexually abusing child

DECATUR — Frank E. Sherman, a Decatur man who sexually abused a 10-year-old girl, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sherman, 58, took a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday and admitted a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. In return, prosecutors agreed to drop two charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and three additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A sworn affidavit about the case from the Decatur Police Department said the abuse came to light in December 2018 when the child spoke to detectives. She described the first assault where Sherman had exposed himself to her in a car and then forced her to perform a sex act.

She also described being repeatedly sexually assaulted while visiting with Sherman at his home, and having to push him away to try and stop the attacks.

The defendant had been arrested in January 2019 and was released from the Macon County Jail on March 22 of that year after posting a $15,000 bond on bail set at $150,000. He was booked back into the jail Friday afternoon before beginning his prison sentence.

