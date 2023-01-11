Decatur man sentenced after knife attack on wife

DECATUR — Richard R. Madison, accused of trying to stab his wife to death in an argument over what he said were her plans to sell her phone for crack cocaine, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Madison, 63, had been facing a charge of attempted murder in the attack on the night of Sept. 23 in the 1900 block of North Warren Street.

Reports from Decatur police said the 32-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the face and ribs by Madison, who was armed with a knife that had a five-inch blade.

The case had been scheduled to go to a jury trial Monday but was resolved at a Dec. 27 hearing when Madison appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and said he was ready to take a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown.

Geisler dismissed the attempted murder charge and a further charge of aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon.

In addition to the 24 months of probation, the judge also sentenced Madison to 88 days in the Macon County Jail with credit for 88 days previously spent in custody.

Describing the incident at the time, Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the wife was ready to sell her phone when she got into an argument with her husband of five years. Carroll said Madison pursued her after she climbed out of a car and fled from him.

“He chased after her and she stopped and turned around and walked back to him and, when she got back to him, he had a knife in his hand and stabbed her,” Carroll added.

Commenting after the case was resolved, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said there were “issues” with the evidence and his prosecutors had gone with the best outcome they thought they could get.

“I don’t want to say that the evidence wasn’t particularly strong, but we knew there were problems with the evidence and it was more of a judgment call,” he added.

“On balance, we thought it was the better alternative to take this plea rather than risk going to trial and possibly not getting a conviction.”

In addition to the probation and canceled-out jail sentence, Geisler also ordered Madison to undergo a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days and complete any recommended treatment.

