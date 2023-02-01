Decatur man sentenced in child porn case

DECATUR — Brandon L. Mathis, an offender who helped ply three teenage brothers with drink and drugs before sexually assaulting them on film in a hotel room with the aim of making a porn movie, has been sentenced.

Mathis, 34, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw him sentenced to 30 months probation and 180 days in the Macon County Jail, canceled out with credit for 180 days already served.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class one felony. Two charges of involuntary sexual servitude involving minors, two charges of criminal sexual assault involving force and four counts of solicitation to produce child porn were dismissed.

Mathis got off relatively lightly because another condition of his plea deal is that he testify against 28-year-old Tevin C. Ford, regarded by prosecutors as the far more serious offender in the case who orchestrated the crime.

Ford is now being prosecuted in federal court. Mathis was ordered by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler at his sentencing hearing Tuesday to “testify truthfully against Tevin Ford” as required in the federal case.

Speaking after Tuesday’s hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the case against Ford was being prosecuted at the federal level because the penalties he could receive are greater.

“These are sex offenses with child pornography involved and they tend to get better sentences in the federal system because of the sentencing guidelines,” he added. “That is not necessarily guaranteed, but we hope that is the case in this case.”

The crimes date to the night of Sept. 30, 2021, when three brothers, then aged 15,16 and 17, were taken to a hotel room after being tempted to sneak out of their home with text messages from Ford who promised them a night of “partying and chilling.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the brothers as saying they were given cannabis, methamphetamine and alcohol before Ford and Mathis performed sex acts with them.

The assaults went on throughout the night as Ford kept filming, at one point promising one of the brothers they “were going to make 40 grand” from the video he would upload to an Internet porn site.

Presenting the case against Mathis at Tuesday’s hearing, Rueter told the judge the assaults came to an end after the boys’ mother stormed into the hotel room. She had been alerted by an “SOS” message sent by her 16-year-old son which gave their location.

The sworn affidavit said the mother knew Ford from “NA meetings” (Narcotics Anonymous) that he had attended.

In addition to probation and the jail sentence, Mathis was ordered to register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with minors outside of his biological children. He was also ordered to pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

