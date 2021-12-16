 Skip to main content
Decatur man sentenced to 10 years on attempted murder charge

DECATUR — Davante D. Reed, due to face jury trial Thursday on a charge of attempted murder in Decatur, changed his mind at the last minute and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Reed, 29, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and announced he was accepting a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Todd Ringel. Judge Erick Hubbard then dismissed further charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Reed had left a 42-year-old male victim critically injured after shooting him in the face, back and leg on the night of Jan. 11 in an attack outside a gas station in the 3600 block of East William Street Road.

Detective Chad Reed, who had given evidence against Reed at an earlier hearing, said the defendant had been identified from images pulled from surveillance cameras, which captured the crime as it happened.

Police had feared the victim might die from his wounds in the hours after the shooting, but surgeons had managed to save him.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

