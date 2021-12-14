Decatur man sentenced to 10 years on federal child porn charges

URBANA — Decatur man Tyler D. Jeffrey was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey, 29, was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Urbana on charges of possession and transportation of child porn. Judge Michael M. Mihm said Jeffrey was being punished by enhanced penalties because of a 2011 conviction for criminal sexual abuse in Macon County Circuit Court.

Jeffrey had pleaded guilty in August of 2020 to the charges, which date to Nov. 28, 2019. He has been held in the custody of U.S. Marshals since his arrest in July of 2020.

After the defendant gets out of prison he will be subject to eight years of federal supervised release and will have to register for life as a sex offender.

Recommended for you…

The charges against Jeffrey were investigated by Decatur police, the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Illinois Attorney General.

“The investigation and prosecution in this case was the culmination of the collective hard work of several state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris.

“This is another example of the success that can be achieved from this effort.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.