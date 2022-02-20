Decatur man sentenced to 2 1/2 years for illegal gun possession

DECATUR — Andrew L. Hall, a Decatur man accused of robbing a buyer at gunpoint who had showed up to purchase a vehicle he had advertised for sale on Facebook, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Hall, 20, pleaded not guilty and went through a jury trial Tuesday at Macon County Circuit Court. The jury had retired to deliberate their verdict Tuesday afternoon when Hall, represented by defense attorney Caleb Brown, suddenly announced he would take a plea deal.

The defendant told Judge Jeffrey Geisler he would plead guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Geisler agreed to then dismiss a charge of armed robbery and a charge of having no FOID card for the weapon. A further FOID card offense and a charge of cannabis possession had been dismissed by the judge before the trial.

A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said a 17-year-old buyer had arranged to purchase a sport utility vehicle from Hall on May 3. But the buyer told police he had been robbed of the $1,000 he brought with him to buy the SUV after Hall pulled a gun on him.

Hall was quoted as admitting to detectives that he owned the gun the victim said was used in the robbery, but had consistently denied that any robbery ever took place.

